Two men linked to trio of Santa Rosa bank robberies

Two men in custody at Alameda and Sacramento county jails on Monday were identified as the suspects in a trio of Santa Rosa bank robberies in December.

Berkeley resident Aklilu Asefaha, 44, is suspected of carrying out a robbery at the Bank of America branch on Sonoma Avenue Dec. 28, Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement.

He was taken into custody and jailed on Sunday after Berkeley officers investigating a report of a suspicious car found Asefaha inside the vehicle and realized he had an outstanding arrest warrant for a bank robbery in Novato, police said.

The Santa Rosa police investigation into two other robberies, one at the Exchange Bank on Stony Point Road on Dec. 4 and a second at the Sonoma Avenue Chase Bank branch on Dec. 21, led them to identify Steven Sergio Gonzales, 38, as a suspect.

Gonzales, who lives in Santa Rosa and Sacramento, was being held at the Sacramento Main Jail on Monday on suspicion of numerous crimes, including robberies in Sacramento County, following his Dec. 30 arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.