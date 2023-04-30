A Sebastopol man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder related to a Thursday night shooting on Madrigal Street in Rohnert Park, authorities said.

Jeffrey Arreaga, 29, was arrested during a traffic stop in Rohnert Park on Friday, Rohnert Park police said in a news release.

The shooting, in which a 52-year-old Rohnert Park resident suffered serious injuries, took place at the Rancho Feliz Mobile Home Park in southwest Rohnert Park, Lt. Andrew Smith said in the news release.

Police were called to the scene at 8:39 p.m. Thursday and found bystanders treating the shooting victim, a man who had been shot once, Smith said. Witnesses said the assailant had fled the area by car.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover, Smith said.

Detectives working with the Rohnert Park Community Problem Solving Team identified Arreaga and another man, Edgar Garcia, 24, of Rohnert Park, as suspects on Friday and located them that day, arresting them during traffic stops, Smith said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two men were arrested separately or together and Smith could not be reached for clarification.

Arreaga was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition. Garcia was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and violating probation and both men were booked into Sonoma County Jail, Smith said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay