Two teens dead following devastating Rohnert Park crash

Two teens were killed Saturday night in a violent single-vehicle crash along Golf Course Drive at Roberts Lake Road in Rohnert Park, officials announced Sunday.

“This is one of the worst crashes I’ve ever seen,” Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said Sunday night. “The vehicle was torn to pieces.”

Authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, which closed the roadway for more than three hours while the incident was investigated. Both teens were wearing their seat belts, Johnson said.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, and passenger, a 16-year-old girl, both suffered major injuries and died at the scene, he added.

According to a news release from the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department, multiple callers alerted 911 dispatchers shortly before 9:30 p.m. that a 2018 Mercedes Coupe had crashed and that two people were inside.

Responding police officers and emergency medical personnel found the car on its side.

Investigators believe the car was traveling “at a high rate of speed” west on Golf Course Drive when it struck the right curb while negotiating the curve of the roadway.

The car “jumped over the curb and hit two street signs and two trees, ultimately hitting a traffic signal,” according to Rohnert Park police.

According to witnesses, the car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

It it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were also a factor, police said.

Authorities declined to identify the driver and passenger, pending notification of next of kin.

