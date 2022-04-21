Subscribe

UC Berkeley on lockdown as police investigate threat

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 21, 2022, 11:12AM
BERKELEY — University of California, Berkeley police say they are looking for a person trying to hurt specific people on campus and have ordered a campus-wide lockdown.

Police say there is not an active shooter on campus but they are asking people to go indoors and stay away from doors and windows.

The university's police department tweeted earlier Thursday that “an emergency" had occurred and that there was police activity at the school.

Dan Mogulof, a spokesperson for UC Berkeley, said those not on campus are being urged to stay away. He said he had no other information.

UC Berkeley, which is across the bay from San Francisco, has more than 60,000 students, staff and faculty.

