UC Hastings name change bill passes

An assembly bill that changes the UC Hastings College of Law’s name and restorative justice initiatives toward a Northern California tribe has officially passed.

AB 1936, authored by Assemblymember James C. Ramos, D-San Bernardino, strips the name of UC Hastings’ founder Serranus Hastings, who orchestrated massacres of the Yuki people, one of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Mendocino County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1936 along with several other bills impacting tribes on Friday, California’s Native American Day.

After five years of discussions over how the college should attempt to atone for Hasting’s role in the slaughter of Yuki men, women and children in and around his Mendocino County horse and cattle ranch 160 years ago, Yuki tribal members said they have mixed feelings over the bill’s passage.

One one hand, the passage is a huge victory for tribal members who will benefit from free tuition for Round Valley Indian Tribal members, pro bono legal assistance from the College of Law and the creation of a museum or cultural center among other initiatives, they said in a Facebook post.

But many also felt let down because their proposal for a new name was dismissed. They had suggested the name Powe’no’m, which means “one people.” However, on July 27, the college’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to change the name to College of the Law, San Francisco.

“I have a mixed reaction to it,” said Steve Brown, a representative of the Yuki Committee. “It's good to get rid of the murderer’s name … but I felt disappointed because I felt like I was used. Just kind of led down that little golden path of hope and promise. But (the new name) was already a done deal.”

They also felt let down by the Round Valley Tribal Council, which they said did not support their tribe’s argument for a different name.

Round Valley Tribal Council members were unavailable for comment Monday.

David L. Faigman, the chancellor and dean of the college, said in a statement that he’s excited by the bill’s passage, which would mark a new era for the school.

While he said they have not officially announced the new name, Faigman said, “I cannot wait for the new signs and banners to go up around our growing campus, and to see all of you wearing newly branded ‘UC Law SF’ gear.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.