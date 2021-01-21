Ukiah man arrested on suspicion of stabbing brother to death

Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing his brother to death at an apartment in Ukiah on Tuesday.

At around 5 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a stabbing on the second floor of an apartment building on the 100 block of Laws Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found Jordan Luna, 30, of Ukiah, suffering from stab wounds, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also found Luna’s brother, Jeremiah Luna, 38, also of Ukiah, in the apartment. They detained him and later charged him with the murder of his brother.

The brothers did not live at the apartment, which belonged to a relative, Mendocino Sheriff’s Capt. Gregory L. Van Patten said. But the two did stay their from time to time, Van Patten said.

A motive and what led up to the stabbing are still under investigation, Patten said.

Jeremiah Luna is being held at Mendocino County Jail on $500,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian