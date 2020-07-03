Ukiah man convicted of multiple felonies after assault trial

In the first Mendocino County Superior Court trial since March, a jury deliberated for only two hours before returning several guilty verdicts Thursday against a man charged with attacking someone with a baseball bat.

Raymond Devon Jones, 45, of Ukiah was convicted of several felonies: assault, battery for strangling a victim to unconsciousness, attempting to dissuade the victim from cooperating with law enforcement, domestic violence, vandalism and misdemeanor methamphetamine possession.

He faces potential sentencing later this year under California’s three-strikes law. A hearing was set for July 20 for the prosecution to argue for sentencing enhancements.

Jones was convicted of second-degree robbery in May 1994 in San Joaquin County and first-degree burglary in the same county two years later.

District Attorney David Eyster expressed his appreciation to members of the jury pool, who responded and served during the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

“Without active participation of eligible adults in the local jury process, important cases — like this week’s domestic violence prosecution —cannot be fairly adjudicated and resolved,” he said, “Thank you to all for venturing back and participating in our local criminal justice system.”

