Ulta Beauty stores in Sonoma County again hit with burglaries, suspects arrested

Two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from two Ulta Beauty stores in Sonoma County on Sunday were arrested in Petaluma after leading police on a 110 mph chase, authorities said.

It was the second time in less than three weeks that burglaries were reported on the same day at Ulta stores in both cities.

The first burglary Sunday happened at the Ulta store on Kenilworth Drive in Petaluma. It was reported to police at about 11:30 a.m.

Three men filled bags with merchandise and then drove off, according to a Petaluma Police Department bulletin.

The next incident, which also involved three men taking merchandise and driving off, was reported at about 12:45 p.m. at the Ulta store in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall, police said.

Santa Rosa police said officers spotted the car the suspected thieves were in, which had been described by witnesses, on southbound Highway 101.

When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off, weaving around other vehicles and driving on the freeway shoulder, according to Santa Rosa police.

The officers ended the chase for safety after it reached speeds up to 110 mph, police said.

Moments later, Petaluma police were notified of three men dumping fragrances into a dumpster behind a business on Auto Center Drive.

There was one man in the area when Petaluma police got there and he ran away. He was taken into custody after a foot chase and was the registered owner of the car that had been involved in the burglaries, police said.

The man, Trezell Heckard, 26, of Vallejo, was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, resisting arrest and violating parole.

More than three hours later, at 4:15 p.m., somebody at the same business on Auto Center called police to report somebody looking through the dumpster.

Petaluma police said responding officers stopped a man who was driving away from the area and “his reasoning for being in the area was not logical.” They believe he was involved in the thefts.

The man, Kahlin Erwin, 27, of Sacramento, was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and driving on a suspended license.

Petaluma police said they are “pursuing investigative leads on the third suspect and will be seeking criminal charges once he is identified.”

An estimated $6,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Santa Rosa store, according to police. The value of items stolen from the Petaluma location has not yet been tallied, police said.

The earlier burglaries from Ulta stores in Sonoma County occurred Aug. 22 at the Petaluma store on Kenilworth and a location on Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Police arrested five suspects in connection with those incidents.

