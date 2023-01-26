Unity sculpture unveiled in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square

The sculptures fluid curves are covered with words from 32 different languages most commonly spoken throughout Sonoma County and two spoken languages by the Southern Pomo and Coast Miwok communities.|
January 25, 2023, 6:29PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

Visitors to downtown Santa Rosa won’t be able to help but notice a curving, shining stainless steel form in Old Courthouse Square.

The new artwork, “Unum,” was commissioned by the city in December of 2020 but was only recently finished following a delay in 2022.

Its swooping waves are made up of a lattice of words from 32 different languages most commonly spoken throughout Sonoma County and two spoken languages by the Southern Pomo and Coast Miwok communities.

Created by Arizona-based artist Blessing Hancock, the sculpture’s title means “oneness” or “together” in Latin.

The City of Santa Rosa Public Art Program will host the artist and the public at a dedication ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 6 p.m.

