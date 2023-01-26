Visitors to downtown Santa Rosa won’t be able to help but notice a curving, shining stainless steel form in Old Courthouse Square.

The new artwork, “Unum,” was commissioned by the city in December of 2020 but was only recently finished following a delay in 2022.

Its swooping waves are made up of a lattice of words from 32 different languages most commonly spoken throughout Sonoma County and two spoken languages by the Southern Pomo and Coast Miwok communities.

Created by Arizona-based artist Blessing Hancock, the sculpture’s title means “oneness” or “together” in Latin.

The City of Santa Rosa Public Art Program will host the artist and the public at a dedication ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 6 p.m.