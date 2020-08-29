Live updates: Firefighters make further gains on Walbridge fire in Sonoma County

The cluster of fires in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Solano and Yolo counties had burned 373,324 acres by Saturday morning and destroyed 1,080 structures. A closer look:

Firefighters halted the expansion of the Walbridge fire on Saturday morning for the second straight day, expanding containment lines around the 12-day-old blaze in west Sonoma County.

The fire, which has consumed 55,353 acres in the rugged hills west of Healdsburg, has not grown since Thursday, according to Cal Fire figures released at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters had contained 42% of the wildfire on Saturday morning, up from 28% on Friday night.

“Growth is stagnant, the fire isn’t moving at this point (firefighters are working hard to keep it this way). Crews continue to develop containment lines around the blaze,” state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, tweeted Saturday.

The fire broke out Aug. 17 during a massive lightning storm that ignited wildland blazes across Northern California. The cluster of fires in five North Bay counties, dubbed the LNU Lightning Complex, grew to 373,324 acres on Saturday morning, an increase of nearly 2,100 acres overnight. Containment grew to 41% on Saturday morning, up from 35% on Friday night.

Nearly 2,800 firefighters were battling the blazes Saturday in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties, where flames still threatened 30,500 structures. The fires have destroyed 1,080 structures and damaged 272, Cal Fire reported. Three people in Napa County and two in Solano County have been killed and four people injured.

Firefighters’ progress is being aided by favorable weather conditions. The National Weather Service forecast slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday with a 1,750 foot marine layer in place, bringing moist, cool ocean air to much of the North Bay. Temperatures are forecast to reach 82 degrees in Santa Rosa on Saturday as clouds clear, with 5 to 7 mph winds in the afternoon. But temperatures will begin to rise on Sunday, with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s forecast through Friday.

In Sonoma County, authorities opened two Local Assistance Centers in Guerneville and Healdsburg to help residents affected by the Walbridge and Meyers fires. The centers will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting Sunday and continuing through Friday. The centers can provide help with replacing documents, such as drivers licenses and identification cards, and information about financial resources, rebuilding and insurance claims. They are located in Guerneville at the Bank of America building, 16390 Main St.; and in Healdsburg at Healdsburg High School, 1024 Prince St. Visit SoCoEmergency.org/recover for details.

More than 14,000 lightning strikes pounded the state in a series of electrical storms that started Aug. 15, igniting more than 800 wildfires, Cal Fire reported. On Saturday, more than 15,800 firefighters battled two dozen wildfires that have burned more than 1.4 million acres across California.

This story will be updated.