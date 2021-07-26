Vaccine pop-up clinic at Healdsburg Farmers’ Market Tuesday

The first of a triweekly pop-up vaccine clinic will be held at the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The clinic will be set up behind the information booth, facing the plaza.

Tuesday will be the first session, but the clinic will continue to offer doses of the Pfizer vaccine every three weeks with the next session being Aug. 16 at the Healdsburg Tuesday Farmers’ Market.

Vaccine recipients will be able to “sit under beautiful trees, listening to great music, munching on something yummy, while joining the movement to keep yourself, your neighbors, friends and family safe from this terrible virus,” the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market said in a news release.

Alliance Medical Center will be administering the vaccines on Tuesday as part of an effort to reach the unvaccinated population, rather than the unvaccinated population reaching them, said Debbie Osborn, pop-up clinic organizer for Alliance.

Alliance was holding pop-up clinics at the Healdsburg High School and saw an uptick of first-time vaccine recipients, Osborn said.

“On our end, it’s just a matter of getting the information out there and letting people make their own choices on what to do,” Osborn said.

They plan on holding even more pop-up events to get people vaccinated.“So be on the lookout, ” Osborn said.

