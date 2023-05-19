A Vallejo man was detained as one of two suspected armed robbers at a home in Boyes Hot Springs Wednesday morning, investigators said.

David Averill, 46, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping for ransom and elder abuse, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taking into custody at an unspecified location and booked into the Sonoma County jail about 2:50 a.m. Thursday. His bail was set at $1 million bail, according to jail records.

The second robber has not been arrested.

The attempted home-invasion robbery was reported about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Mountain Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies found victims with neighbors who came to help. One victim was bleeding from abrasions and had a bloody nose, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say two people in masks tried to rob the victims at gunpoint before neighbors intervened.

The two people drove away and one was later identified as Averill.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately release other details about the incident, including any description of the other suspect.

