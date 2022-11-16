Vehicle hits pedestrian in Forestville

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Forestville Tuesday evening and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a dispatcher at Redcom.

The person was struck in front of Sam’s Market, formerly Berry’s Market, at 10651 River Road. The dispatcher said Redcom received a 911 call and called for an ambulance and paramedics.

The collision led to the closure of River Road on the Hacienda Bridge, which connects Forestville with Guerneville, for “police activity” at about 5 p.m. when drivers were asked to avoid the area by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in a Nixle alert.

It was reopened at about 7 p.m., according to a second alert.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Juan Valencia said no details of the incident would be released because it was “domestic-related.”

“Based on our policy we will not be releasing details. We want victims to come forward and report incidents,” he said.

