Vehicle hits pedestrian in Forestville

River Road closed on Hacienda Bridge for almost two hours Tuesday night. |
KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 15, 2022, 8:16PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Forestville Tuesday evening and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a dispatcher at Redcom.

The person was struck in front of Sam’s Market, formerly Berry’s Market, at 10651 River Road. The dispatcher said Redcom received a 911 call and called for an ambulance and paramedics.

The collision led to the closure of River Road on the Hacienda Bridge, which connects Forestville with Guerneville, for “police activity” at about 5 p.m. when drivers were asked to avoid the area by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in a Nixle alert.

It was reopened at about 7 p.m., according to a second alert.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Juan Valencia said no details of the incident would be released because it was “domestic-related.”

“Based on our policy we will not be releasing details. We want victims to come forward and report incidents,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

