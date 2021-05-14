Two-vehicle collision ends in death of motorcyclist in Willits

A motorist and a motorcyclist crashed head-on on Highway 101 on the elevated Willits Bypass Wednesday, killing the motorcyclist.

Michael Lee Confer, 30, of Crescent City, who was driving a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix, was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to Rick Fowler, a Mendocino County CHP special duty officer, in a news release.

Confer was booked into the county jail on charges of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, the CHP said.

Confer was traveling north when he drove over double yellow painted lines separating north and southbound lanes, driving directly into the path of a 2007 BMW motorcycle going southbound, Fowler said. The two collided head-on, and the male rider and his motorcycle were ejected over the side of the bypass, the CHP said. It was not immediately clear how fast Confer was driving.

The force of the impact caused Confer's Pontiac to catch fire. Highway 101 was closed for about two hours for emergency services and investigation, he said

The rider, 68, died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, according to the release.

Confer was taken to Howard Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.