Veteran advocates say Palms Inn project worried them from the start

“This project doesn't happen by accident,” said Nation’s Finest case worker Trevor Thomson. “This is six years in the making from (the initial) thought until cutting the ribbon.”

Whereas the Palms was opened quickly with the aim of getting people off the street as soon as possible, Nation’s Finest staff describe working years to design the Veterans Village to best serve formerly homeless veterans.

The national veterans nonprofit Nation’s Finest provides case management at the Veterans Village and coordinates with local police and other veterans groups to ensure residents are safe and receive treatment and counseling.

One site, the Windsor Veterans Village, opened last year and houses over 60 formerly homeless veterans using federal housing vouchers. With a steep initial investment, the $42 million project was built from the ground up by Santa Rosa-based Veterans Housing Development Corporation. It provides one- and two-bedroom apartments spread out across an open campus with green lawns, barbecue grills and a shared community center and kitchen.

Building a housing site for veterans by design, as opposed to converting an existing facility like a motel, can be expensive.

But advocates say other sites have had more long-term positive impacts for individual veterans, besides just reducing those homelessness statistics.

Even with its hurdles, the Palms and other local permanent supportive housing facilities have been successful at getting veterans off the streets. Over the past decade, the county’s estimated homeless veteran population has dropped from 402 in 2011 to just 139 in 2020, according to the most recent available data.

“That’s what you need to fix whatever is wrong with you when you get out,” the Vietnam Veterans of America’s Ken Holybee said. “That’s the model that always seems to work with veterans.”

“We were trained to take care of ourselves,” he said. The mixing of veterans and non-veteran residents put the Palms Inn at a disadvantage from the beginning, he said. But chiefly, advocates said, formerly-homeless veterans need intensive wraparound services.

Veterans housing works best when the residents can establish a sense of camaraderie and take care of each other, Dave Phillips, the secretary and treasurer for Vet Connect, said.

As elected officials and government workers were evaluating whether the aging Palms Inn motel would be suitable housing for Sonoma County’s homeless veterans six years ago, Matt Jensen joined a group visit to the site.

A veteran himself, Jensen was working at the time for Petaluma’s Committee on the Shelterless.

Jensen could see the project’s promise, he recalled, but also its pitfalls. Chief among them was the property’s layout: A classic motel style structure with open-air stairwells and breezeways instead of hallways in between rooms.

He worried about a lack of security infrastructure at a property on a crime-prone stretch of Santa Rosa Avenue. The site would house homeless veterans mixed with the county’s most vulnerable homeless civilians, who often struggle with substance abuse and behavioral issues.

A few months after the Palms opened, Jensen said he heard drug dealers were frequenting the property and residents were struggling to stay sober.

“People are pushing drugs and alcohol on me, and there's nowhere I can go,” Jensen recalled veterans telling him.

A recent Press Democrat investigation into the Palms, where around 50 of the 104 rooms are occupied by veterans, revealed physical problems ranging from cockroaches to mold, along with security issues like drug trafficking, overdoses and crime.

Jensen and other volunteer veterans advocates say they are not only not surprised, but that they saw problems from the beginning.

Despite initial promises, the advocates say veterans living at the Palms never saw the levels of drug counseling, mental health care, on-site group meetings and other services.

Jensen, who now works with the Sonoma County Veterans Service Office, along with other veterans advocates, say they brought concerns about safety and drug dealing at the Palms to caseworkers with the VA.

“We kept telling them, stop sending people there,” Jensen said.

In a statement, the regional VA Medical Center in San Francisco said its case managers had “received several complaints made regarding living conditions at the Palms Inn” dating back to 2020.

In response the complaints, case managers helped veterans contact local housing authorities, which are responsible for monitoring conditions at the Palms, and assisted veterans in “identifying and pursuing alternative housing options, when requested,” according to the statement.

A VA spokesperson declined to provide any more information about the complaints, including how many had been received.

Good intentions, little follow through

When the Palms opened in 2016, it was trumpeted by local, state and federal elected officials. As it began housing veterans, however, no one — amid a hodgepodge of a nonprofit, government agencies or the building’s private owner — provided the oversight needed, said veterans advocate Richard Jones.

“You’re out of sight, out of mind, you’re good. Well, they’re not,” said Jones, who is president of Sonoma County Vet Connect, an all-volunteer organization that connects veterans with legal aid, housing and government sources.

He and other veterans say that despite good intentions, the Palms has become another example of American society neglecting the complex needs of the men and women who fought the nation’s violent battles abroad.

“If you’re going to put 60 of my veterans in there you better have oversight if there’s any problems,” Jones said.

From the start, Jones and other advocates worried about the vulnerability of veterans to drug dealing and other crime in an open, roadside-motel style building that lacked security infrastructure and sits in a tougher quarter of Sonoma County’s largest urban area.

“Why have we failed so miserably in this country to house veterans and give them the services they need?” former Sonoma County supervisor Shirlee Zane

The Palm’s owner, Santa Rosa-based Akash Kalia, disputes those characterizations. He said the site has long had overnight security and continues to offer weekly AA meetings, regular health care checks by nurses, and writing and music classes.

Kalia has also said he is committed to ridding rooms of mold and cockroaches, as well as installing a gate and fencing to control access to the property.

From April 2021 to April 2022, however, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to 219 calls for service at the Palms address at 3345 Santa Rosa Ave. There were four fatal overdoses at the hotel in 2021, even as Palms residents were supposed to receive case management and access to substance abuse and other services. Residents in recent years say drug dealers have been a more common site on the property than caseworkers.