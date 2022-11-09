Voters reject Trump-backed election deniers in several key states

Voters in a series of critical battleground states rejected Republican candidates for governor, attorney general and secretary of state who have spread doubts about the 2020 election, blocking an effort to install allies of former President Donald Trump in positions with sweeping authority over voting.

In Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Democrats prevailed Tuesday against Republican opponents who, to varying degrees, had campaigned on overhauling elections in ways that would benefit their party and called into question their commitment to democratic outcomes.

The results fell short of a nationwide backlash to Republican election deniers. Several such candidates for Senate were victorious, including J.D. Vance in Ohio and Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina, and dozens more won races for less prominent offices. Democrats also remain locked in contests against far-right rivals for governor and secretary of state in Arizona and Nevada that were too close to call Wednesday.

But in several places where the question of how to run elections was directly on the ballot — particularly races for secretary of state — Trump-aligned Republicans did not do well. Setting aside Arizona and Nevada, where two leading proponents of 2020 election lies could still win, Democratic candidates for secretary of state beat far-right opponents in Michigan, New Mexico and Minnesota and were defeated by such a candidate only in deep-red Indiana.

Voters’ verdict in several states amounted to a repudiation — at least in part — of some of the most extreme positions on elections that Republicans have adopted since Trump’s 2020 defeat. In several closely watched races, Republicans who have staked out such ground fared worse Tuesday night than their GOP counterparts who recognized President Joe Biden’s legitimacy.

“I don’t feel like you can have a democracy where it’s like, ‘Either I win or you cheated,’” Logan Patmon, 30, of Detroit said at a weekend rally for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who won Tuesday. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but when people have that ‘Our winner was cheated,’ that’s like a developing, barely democratic country to me. I don’t like that.”

For more than two years, Democrats, voting rights groups, scholars and some moderate Republicans have warned about those who seek to undermine the democratic system. While voters have not made it their top priority, they have demonstrated an awareness of the dangers, with images of the 2021 Capitol riot still flashing on American screens, the House committee investigating the attack broadcasting its findings, and new controversies over armed poll watchers and threats to election officials making headlines.

But on Tuesday, in many ways, the resilience of the country’s democracy was on display. Turnout appeared high. Voting mostly went smoothly, apart from a few glitches that election officials resolved. Both parties put forward increasingly diverse fields of candidates. Meaningful numbers of voters, despite the nation’s polarization, split their tickets. And most candidates — though not all — conceded their losses.

Afterward, Democrats in important races hailed their victories as a blow against one of the starkest threats to U.S. government in generations.

“You showed up because you saw that democracy was on the brink of existence, and you decided to do a damn thing about it,” Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin told supporters early Wednesday after a concession of defeat by his Republican rival, Tim Michels, who had promised that Republicans would “never lose another election” in Wisconsin if he were elected.

To some degree, the results represented a shoring up of the election apparatus in key states before the 2024 presidential election, as Trump indicates strongly that he will run again. If his chosen candidates had won, their stated positions — including calls to eliminate voting by mail and election machines — would have preemptively raised questions about the fairness of the 2024 contest in their states and whether a Democratic victory would be certified.

The Democratic victories in competitive states like Wisconsin will also keep in place a check on Republican-led legislatures that have tried to enact restrictive voting laws and have even moved to give themselves more power over elections.

“Voters sent a very clear message: They believe in our elections; they believe in our freedom to vote,” said Joanna Lydgate, the CEO of States United Action, a nonpartisan election group. “The voters stepped up to defend democracy, and in most places, Americans decisively rejected election deniers who wanted power over their votes.”