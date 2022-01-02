Warmup and rain predicted for North Bay by Monday

A freeze warning is in effect through Monday morning, but there will be some rain and a warming trend starting sometime Monday, according to weather forecasters.

“We’ll be warming up Monday and Tuesday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller.

That’s welcome news for the region where people have been coping with night temperatures dipping into the 30s and sometimes high 20s. The low predicted in Santa Rosa for Saturday evening was 35 and 31 for Sunday, with daytime highs at 51 and 54.

Monday’s high is predicted to be in the high 50s for Santa Rosa with a low in the 40s at night. There’s up to a 70% chance of rain starting Monday and running through Tuesday, most likely in the morning, but it “won’t be as wet” as recent periods of heavy rain, according to Miller.

The Bay Area north of San Francisco is forecast to receive an average of a quarter inch, except for a few higher spots that will see up to an inch. Farther south, there will only be a trace of rain, Miller said.

There’s a chance of showers through the day on Tuesday in the North Bay, he said.

