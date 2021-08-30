Subscribe

Watch: Violinist playing at evacuation standstill as Caldor fire edges toward South Lake Tahoe

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 30, 2021, 2:45PM
Traffic on Highway 50 came to a standstill Monday afternoon after authorities evacuated the entire city of South Lake Tahoe as the Caldor fire continued its march toward the lake.

Evacuees heading east toward Stateline, Nev. had been stopped in the backup since about noon, a Press Democrat photographer at the scene reported just after 1:30 p.m.

To pass the time, Mel Smothers of South Lake Tahoe stood outside his vehicle and played violin.

Can you name the song Smothers is playing? Let us know in the comments.

The line of vehicles stretched for at least 2 miles.

