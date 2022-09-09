Water Bark returns to Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa on Saturday

Water Bark returns to Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa on Saturday.

The popular event, which allows dogs to run and splash without their leashes in the park’s swimming lagoon, will be held Saturdays and Sundays through the rest of September, except. Sept. 17.

It is a fundraiser for the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation.

Presale tickets for Regional Parks members cost $7 per dog per session. Tickets for nonmembers are $9 per dog per session. Day-of tickets cost $10 per dog.

No more than three dogs are allowed per person.

Proceeds will go toward more than 50 dog-friendly parks and trails in the Sonoma County Regional Parks system, according to the parks foundation.

Tickets for members can be found at bit.ly/3QxzMSA.

Tickets for nonmembers can be found at bit.ly/3qKayq1.

Parking is free for members and costs $7 for nonmembers.

