High winds kept emergency crews running through the afternoon Tuesday amid turbulent weather and a wind advisory that is expected to continue through the night, ending Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re running back-to-back calls for a whole bunch of hazardous conditions,” Karen Hancock, a public information officer for the Sonoma County Fire District, said at 4 p.m.

By then, downed power lines had caused at least 15 power outages in Santa Rosa alone — the largest, at about noon, affecting an estimated 1,200 people around the Sonoma County YMCA on College Avenue, said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Also, trees had been blown down, falling into at least four houses from Bennett Valley to Forestville, where a 75-foot fir tree crashed into and punctured an unoccupied home on Woodside Drive, Hancock said.

Santa Rosa Fire has responded to several wild related incidents. The incidents include downed and arcing power lines, tree into cars, power outages with an elevator rescue and a carport and a portion of roof blown off a home. Wind advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bF5rBTK6OC — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) February 21, 2023

At the YMCA, the neighborhood power outage stopped an elevator, trapping a person inside, said Lowenthal. He added that firefighters were able to eventually lower the elevator manually.

“That was the kickoff and then we have had a flurry of of wind-related incidents since then,” he said.

Firefighters also contained a half-acre grass fire that broke out just after 3 p.m. along Neely Road in Guerneville, Hancock said, but no further information was immediately available.

The wind advisory, which was issued by the National Weather Service shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, is expected to affect parts of North Bay’s interior valleys. It is expected to expire by 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a large tree toppled onto a sedan and a truck on Pinercrest Drive and Marlow Road in northwest Santa Rosa, blocking the roadway, Lowenthal said. No more information was immediately available, other than no one was hurt.

Indeed, despite the crush of calls, no injuries had been reported by late afternoon.

On the western edge of Santa Rosa, on Stratford Way not far from the end of West College Avenue, the wind tore up a carport and a roof off a house, Lowenthal said.

Also, on the near horizon are temperatures that will feel a little higher than 20 degrees Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in some portions of the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

#NeeleyFire - CAL FIRE LNU is responding to a vegetation fire near the 18200 block of Neeley Road by Guerneville. The fire is estimated at 1/2 acre in grass and forward progress has been stopped. If traveling in the area, please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/iy7DOvnC6M — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) February 21, 2023

These lower temperatures are the result of the cold front which moved into the region Tuesday afternoon, bringing bold colder conditions and wind gusts around 45 to 55 mph, said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

The weather service issued a frost advisory for midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for the North Bay interior valleys. A freeze watch was also issued for the same areas from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will range from around the low- to mid-30s for most of Sonoma County, with some higher elevations, such as the coastal mountains, slightly higher in the upper 30s to lower 40s, Murdock said.

However, the up to 55 mph wind gusts, which began Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue until about 1 p.m. Wednesday, will make it feel about 10 degrees cooler, Murdock said.

Some of the higher wind gusts Tuesday were about 57 mph just southwest of Healdsburg and 55 mph at Salmon Creek Ranch, just east of Bodega Bay.

Murdock said many North Bay residents should consider staying inside due to the potential hazards.

“If you don’t need to be out in these conditions, we recommend you don’t,” he said.

An impactful storm system will bring rain, wind, cold and even low elevation snow to portions of the region this week. Keep up with forecast changes and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/a2uycWLJVp — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 21, 2023

