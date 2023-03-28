Light rain fell overnight across the North Bay and continued through the morning, though the heaviest portion of the ongoing storm is yet to come, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front that will trigger heavier rain and stronger winds will move into the North Bay about 8:30 a.m. and stay over the region until about noon, Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Monterey office, said Tuesday morning.

Showers and gusty winds have reached the North Bay early this morning and will spread into the remainder of the Bay Area later this morning. Downed trees and street flooding are possible so please travel carefully this today. Stay safe out there! #cawx pic.twitter.com/cIqANHKnsE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2023

“You’ll know when it’s there,” he said, in reference to how much the rain and wind speeds will increase.

Initially, the front was predicted to interact with the storm from 4 to 9 a.m., but it slowed.

The orientation of the storm also changed slightly, directing stronger winds inland and causing the weather service to expand the wind advisory to cover more area around the North Bay. The advisory will last until noon in the inland valleys.

Sonoma County’s valleys could see wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph, while the coast could see gusts up to 50 mph. The highest mountain peaks in the North Bay — namely Mount St. Helena — could see gusts up to 70 mph, Murdock said.

Good morning! Here's a quick video brief on expected wind and water impacts for today and tomorrow. Stay weather aware and give yourself extra time if you must commute this morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/QaGpNfB3fV — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2023

Though rainfall has been slow, the weather service has already received reports of urban and small stream flooding in areas of southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County.

Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal said Tuesday morning had been slow, but as the winds pick up he expects to see more weather-related hazards.

“We’ll likely see trees and power lines down throughout the day but as of right now it’s been pretty quiet,” he said.

The Sonoma County Fire District also had yet to field many calls by Tuesday morning, agency spokesperson Karen Hancock said.

More than 1,800 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers around Bodega Bay lost power about 7:20 a.m., according to the PG&E outage center. The utility is still investigating the power failure’s cause but it’s expected to be restored by around 11:15 a.m.

Murdock said North Bay residents can expect more instances of flooding throughout the day, even as the cold front exits and showers become more scattered and wind gusts become more infrequent.

“Flooding is still going to be a concern as we continue through the day,” Murdock said.

“The worst of the worst is yet to come.”

