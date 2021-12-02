West County High School students walk out of classes over name change reversal

Students at West County High School in Sebastopol walked out of their classes Thursday morning to protest a decision by trustees to change the school’s name back to Analy.

The protest began shortly after 11 a.m.

West County High students walk out of their fourth period classes to protest changing the name of the school back to Analy. pic.twitter.com/S3jIDUr3k3 — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) December 2, 2021

The demonstration comes in response to a 4-1 vote by the the West Sonoma County Union High School District board on Wednesday in favor of canceling plans to rebrand the high school.

The board’s push to rebrand the school began in March, after trustees voted to consolidate what was then known as Analy High School with the district’s El Molino High School in Forestville.

The district closed the Forestville school ahead of this school year in an effort to address a growing budget deficit.

The board in May approved West County High School as a temporary name for the Sebastopol campus, with plans to launch a rebranding effort after seeking input from students.

The school is set to revert to the Analy name as soon as next year after the board’s vote on Wednesday.

Board member Angie Lewis dissented following a discussion that lasted nearly two hours and reflected the tumultuous year of protests, lawsuits and recall efforts in response to the consolidation.

