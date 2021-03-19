West County Trail extension opens near downtown Forestville

An extension of the West County Trail that connects to downtown Forestville now is open, according to a news release from Sonoma County Regional Parks.

The .2-mile extension connects the trail’s northern end at Parajo Lane to Front Street in Forestville for the first time in the trail’s history. An 8-foot-wide raised boardwalk also was constructed on a section of the extension so cyclists and pedestrians can access the trail despite seasonal flooding.

West County Trail. (Sonoma County Regional Parks)

The West County Trail is part of a 13-mile network that links Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Graton and Forestville.

Construction of the extension cost $750,000, according to the release, and was funded by a federal transportation grant as well as park and traffic mitigation fees.