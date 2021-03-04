What can you do once you're vaccinated against COVID-19? Here’s what experts say

It's a question on everyone's minds: What can you do once you're vaccinated?

Dr. Bob Wachter, the chair of UCSF's department of medicine who has become among the most widely quoted coronavirus experts in the country, shared his response to this question.

Wachter wrote on Twitter that after getting vaccinated, he flew to Florida to visit his parents, ages 85 and 90, and wore two masks (not N95) but no face shield on the plane. He hugged his mother, who is vaccinated, but not his father, who is not.

Wachter's response suggests that the vaccine offers new freedom to do things that have been deemed unsafe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but precautions should still be taken.

If you've recently received a jab or two in your arm, you're probably starting to think about what activities you'd like to do as you return to a less-restricted everyday life. To help you navigate your new life with a vaccination, we've looked to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and experts, including Wachter, for their advice on what you can do safely if you're vaccinated.

One important point to keep in mind when you get vaccinated: Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, and they're not fully effective, reaching 95% efficacy against illness, until two weeks after the second dose. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine reaches 85% efficacy against severe disease after two weeks.

On to the questions ...

Q: Can you throw caution to the wind when vaccinated?

A: "No, not caution to the wind," Wachter wrote in an email. "The chances of you getting really sick and dying are essentially zero. But there is still a small chance of getting mild COVID, and some chance (odds still not known) of catching asymptomtic COVID and giving it to someone else. My preference is not to get it period, and definitely not to spread it — particularly if I'm around someone who is vulnerable (like someone over 70). So I am more comfortable doing things (like getting a haircut and flying) but still doing masks and distancing, trying my best to avoid being exposed."

Wachter's stance that you still need to be careful if you're vaccinated is the consensus among experts, and Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine at UCSF, said this is especially important in an "unregulated environment," such as inside a grocery store, on a bus or in any group situation.

"You're in a mixed crowd, and we don't know who has been vaccinated and who is not," said Chin-Hong.

Q: Do I still need to wear a mask in public if I'm vaccinated?

A: The CDC advises that people continue to wear a mask and so do the experts.

"I think you should be wearing a mask in public since you don't know the immunity status of the people you'll be in contact with," Wachter advised.

"Yes, you still need to wear a mask," concurred Chin-Hong. "I don't know if I have protection myself in a large unregulated setting and I still could potentially transmit it to others."

Q: Do I still need to wear a mask on a run if I'm vaccinated?

A: "Depends how close you'll come to people, and what the local rules say," Wachter wrote. "But the chances that you'll catch COVID and that you'll spread it to others have gone down substantially. So if the rules allow you to run without a mask, and you won't be coming close to people, I think it's fine not to wear a mask."

"Yes, you should wear a mask in crowded places," explained Chin-Hong. "If you're running in Golden Gate Park in an area where there's not a lot of people, you probably don't need it."

Q: Can I travel on a plane safely?

A: Vaccinated or not, the CDC still recommends essential travel only, but health officials say that if you do fly, you're much safer with a vaccine than without one.

Wachter said that while he just flew to visit his elderly parents in Florida, he wouldn't have done it last month. "I wore a double mask and when people around me took off their masks to eat, I kept mine on," he wrote in an email. "The air is filtered on the plane quite well, so I felt that after 10-15 minutes after people had their masks back on, it was safe for me to remove mine to (quickly) grab a bite to eat. I ate and drank very quickly and immediately put back the mask when done."

Chin-Hong agreed that the risk is low on a plane if you're vaccinated and sporting a face covering.

"The vaccine should give you peace of mind that at least you wouldn't get severe disease and you have a very low chance of getting infected," Chin-Hong said. "I would definitely have a soda on the plane. I might even go into the bathroom but I would keep my mask on."

Q: If parents are vaccinated and children are not, can the family fly to international destinations?