Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence blasts Dodgers over Pride Night exclusion

The Guerneville chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is not happy with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the team disinvited the LGBTQ+ charity group’s Los Angeles members from its June 16 Pride Night game after backlash.

The team also took back a “Community Hero Award” the Southern California chapter was to receive.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Russian River group of the organization, known worldwide for dressing in nun-themed drag outfits while performing charitable acts, asked the Dodgers, “What have you done for your community lately?” It then highlighted the thousands of dollars the group has raised for “local schools, seniors, dogs, and nonprofits.”

A statement on the group’s website said it awarded $43,000 to more than 25 local organizations in April including Humane Society of Sonoma County, Russian Riverkeeper and Sonoma Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Team.

https://t.co/ndeyKis1FX



Really @Dodgers?



Even in little Sonoma County, the @RRSPI donates thousands of dollars to local schools, seniors, dogs, and non-profits.



What have you done for your community lately? — Russian River Sisters (@RRSPI) May 17, 2023

The Dodgers made the announcement about the decision Tuesday, writing on Twitter that the team had invited a number of LGBTQ+ groups as part of its Pride Night programming.

“We are now aware that our inclusion of one group in particular — The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — in this year's Pride Night has been the source of some controversy," the team’s statement said.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, that controversy came in the form of letters to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and statements by religious leaders with the Catholic League, who called the Sisters “the most despicable elements in American society today.”

The Dodgers’ decision to remove the Sisters has caused a wave of protest from the organization’s Los Angeles chapter and the team’s fans, and the Sisters’ North Bay chapter is standing in solidarity with their Southern California counterparts.

The Press Democrat has reached out to the local Sisters for comment.