What historic events occurred in the Sonoma County from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30?

Horticulturalist Luther Burbank’s agricultural experiments graced the pages of The Press Democrat in the early 1900s. On Jan. 27, 1900, we reported that Burbank was experimenting on a new type of sugar cane for Hawaiian planters. Burbank’s variety was smaller in size but higher in sugar content.

On Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 1893, the first annual exhibition of the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Association was held. Although it was founded to promote Cloverdale as a citrus-growing capital, a succession of cold winters drastically reduced the city’s capacity to produce. The festival is still held to this day with exhibits, food, fun and games.

On Jan. 27, 1959, amid rising concern over a proposed PG&E nuclear power plant at Bodega Bay, The Press Democrat began a four-part series of articles looking at the effects of another PG&E power plant on the community at Morro Bay. Debate over the choice of plant site at Bodega Bay increased throughout 1959, and continued over the next several years, until PG&E decided to drop the project in in 1964.

