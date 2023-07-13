For more stories about the hot weather, go to pdne.ws/3Q17u6J .

As Sonoma County residents brace for 90- to 110-degree daytime highs this weekend, the rest of California and the Southwest is also expected to experience possible record-setting scorching temperatures that are being attributed to a “heat dome” by meteorologists.

Here’s what to know:

What is a heat dome?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, a heat dome occurs when high pressure in the atmosphere traps hot air close to the ground like a lid or cap.

Essentially, warmer ocean temperatures in the western Pacific Ocean create warmer air at the water’s surface. Winds from the jet stream push this warm air east, where it settles over land. During a heat dome, high pressure conditions in the atmosphere keep the warm air closer to sea level, rather than letting the warm air rise.

The trapped heat will also mean that evening and nighttime temperatures this weekend will not cool as much as they did during the Bay Area’s last heat wave in June, when a marine layer brought overnight fog to the region.

Forecasted temperatures across the state

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in several California cities are expected to get into triple digits during the upcoming heat wave. Sacramento is forecast to reach 110 degrees on Saturday; Redding is forecast to reach 114 degrees on Saturday; Fresno is forecast to hit a high of 111 degrees on Sunday; Palm Springs could get as hot as 121 degrees on Sunday.

No local cooling centers

Sonoma County officials said they will not be opening cooling centers at this point because the conditions locally do not yet warrant taking that action.

“The county Department of Emergency Management is monitoring the weather, but at this time we are not meeting the threshold to open cooling centers,” Matt Brown, a county spokesperson, said in an email.