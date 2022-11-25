What you need to know about half-replaced utility poles in your neighborhood and how to get them removed
Recently, I wrote about incomplete utility pole upgrades after a Santa Rosa resident wrote in about pieces of old poles and equipment left hanging—literally—long after Pacific Gas & Electric Co. came through and installed new replacements in her neighborhood.
It turns out it’s a subject that’s been on a lot of your minds and an issue that extends far beyond a Bennett Valley street corner.
“I had been wondering about the exact same thing. It concerned me as well,” one woman wrote me. "We had fire come into our Skyhawk neighborhood this last go around so we’re all on high alert. We need things done right with safety in mind.”
More than 20 people sent pictures and tips about new utility poles being installed—a good thing—but ugly remnants of the original poles and equipment remaining months or even years later.
“It looks terrible” and “brings neighborhood values down,” another reader said.
Residents wondering when or if the sawed-off chunks of wood postings attached by two-by-fours and looped or dangling cables that mark corners or line blocks around Sonoma County have received little information about how to move the process forward.
While PG&E usually initiates pole replacements and installations, they split the poles with telecommunications companies (mainly phone, internet and cable companies), including AT&T, Comcast and Verizon and their subcontractors.
