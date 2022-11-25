PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland explained that before PG&E starts any work, it sends a 45-day notice to companies they share a pole with and another notification once the project is done. This signals to the other utilities, who ultimately have responsibility for moving and removing any remaining material, that they can now finish the job.

“It’s a pretty strict process,” she said.

“Our crews do not leave the site until the work and transfer of equipment is completed safely,” she assured.

But, without action from the telecommunications companies to fulfill their half of the work, what’s left can be at least unsightly and potentially inconvenient or worrisome.

Weeks after PG&E replaced a power pole in front of Stephanie Bodi’s house in Rohnert Park last year, she and her husband had their street temporarily blocked off after a cable came loose and fell to the ground. That required Comcast to come out the next day to restore service.

They are still waiting on some of the original pole materials to be transferred or removed permanently. “We have been informed that this "contraption" would get fixed and we wait,” she said.

James Reed in Proctor Terrace said he’s tried at least three times to report an old pole in front of his house he’s concerned is rotting to no avail.

“I’m not a worrywart. I retired from construction,” he told me, adding “I did tree work, so I think I know wood pretty well.”

At issue, in many case, is that PG&E can’t move other companies’ equipment and is not responsible for any work that still needs to be done, but figuring out who is can be a chore.

In 2021, PG&E came out and replaced a cracked pole near Ralph Wade’s home in Bennett Valley, moving its power lines to a new one and leaving the old pole and its cables for the next utility to take care of.

A few months later, Wade noticed a deepening in the old pole’s crack and a lot more slack in the attached wires.

“When we saw the pole was getting worse and worse, I just started making calls,” he said.

PG&E told him to notify the telecommunications company who shared the pole, but he realized he wasn’t sure who that would be. He started with a call center representative for Xfinity, which is owned by Comcast, and then went to the company’s local store.

That effort eventually led him to AT&T, which, after his call was transferred a few times, dispatched a crew right away given the pole’s urgent state.

“My experience was that there were no villains or bad players in this episode, but it is confusing and hard to pin down responsibilities for action when you need it,” Wade said, noting, too, an unsuccessful attempt to get guidance from Sonoma County staff.

For Comcast’s part, after receiving a notice, the company generally has 90 days to transfer its equipment to a new pole, according to a spokesperson.