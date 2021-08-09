Where and how to watch the Perseid meteor shower in Sonoma County

Called the “best meteor shower of the year,” by NASA, the Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky through Aug. 24.

The bright and fast meteors are plentiful, with around 50-100 meteors per hour, according to the space agency, the shower peaking on Aug. 12.

The Perseids are also known for their “fireballs,” large explosions of bright light and color that last longer than an average meteor.

Pieces of debris from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle interacts with the Earth’s atmosphere to create the meteors, according to NASA.

Meteors are created by comet particles and bits of broken asteroids — Earth passes through debris trails left by comets, allowing the comet bits to disintegrate in the atmosphere, creating fiery streaks in the sky.

If you’re hoping to catch the show from Sonoma County, your best bet is to look skyward in the pre-dawn hours, though NASA says it is possible to view the Perseids as early as 10 p.m.

Michael Healy, an astronomy professor at Santa Rosa Junior College, recommends stargazing between 2 and 4 a.m.

Here are some viewing tips from NASA:

Don’t look at your phone — your eyes need to be adapted to the dark, without the light of your smartphone, in order to be able to see the meteors.

Try to find a spot with a wide view. If you can, use your peripheral vision when watching, you have a better chance of seeing more. This means the fewer trees and buildings, the better.

Arrive early. It will take your eyes about 15-30 minutes to adjust to the dark.

Ready to see the show? Head to one of these local spots for prime viewing:

– Robert Ferguson Observatory: The Kenwood observatory is located away from bright lights and will open to the public on Aug. 12, the night of the meteor shower’s peak. From 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., join other stargazers to catch a glimpse of the Perseids. For more information, go to rfo.org.

– Lake Sonoma: Local astronomers generally agree that Lake Sonoma northwest of Healdsburg is easily the best spot for stargazing. SRJC’s Healy said that the lake attracts astronomy enthusiasts from all over the Bay Area. The Lone Rock parking lot and South Lake Trail parking lot, which contains an observation deck, are two popular viewing spots.

– Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: The Kenwood park is another dark and easy-to-access place for watching the meteor shower, according to Thomas Targett, associate professor of astronomy at Sonoma State University. For more information about the park, go to sugarloafpark.org.

– Dry Creek Valley: Targett also recommends (safely) stopping along Dry Creek Valley Road, away from buildings and light, for a panoramic view of the sky.