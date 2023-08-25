Soul Cotton makes his way to his mailbox from his Rockwell Road trailer in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

‘Where are we going to go?’: Cloverdale trailer park residents, some of them elderly and severely ill, face displacement

MARTIN ESPINOZA AND JENNIFER SAWHNEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 25, 2023, 10:54AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Soul Cotton, 53, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer three months ago. He uses a walker to tread the gravel and dirt driveways of the makeshift trailer park where he’s lived the past six years.

Amid a ramshackle assemblage of recreational vehicles, trailer homes, auto parts and junk, Adrian Cholula Gonzalez, his wife, Yasmin Lara, and their autistic son have also grown roots here.

Elizabeth Peterson, 64, has lived here with her daughter for 12 years. Peterson, who has a medical condition that causes swelling in her left leg and limits her mobility, cares for her daughter, who suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child.

Along with a couple dozen others, they are among a diverse group of residents who have been told they must vacate their homes at 890 Rockwell Road, just outside Cloverdale city limits.

Rockwell Road residents meet to discuss eviction notices they received in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Rockwell Road residents meet to discuss eviction notices they received in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Gary Gerdes, their longtime landlord who for years operated a nearby auto wrecking yard, recently sold the property to a Cloverdale couple who want to make upgrades.

Rents the residents pay for their spaces are still in the hundreds of dollars, and many say they will be forced to flee the county or, worse, become homeless if they have to leave.

“I’m just kind of winging it right now. I didn’t think this was going to happen.” Julene Gerdes

The case pits the right of property owners to maximize their investment against the need for people on the margins to have affordable places to live. But it is also a timely and tragic illustration of one of the defining issues of Sonoma County.

“Where are we going to go?” said Antonio Maldonado Lopez, 63, who has lived at the trailer park for 28 years. “The river is already filled with homeless.”

The new owners, Curtis and Rebecca Clemmer, who run a construction business, say they’re not trying to hurt anyone. But now that they own the property they need to make major improvements to reduce their liability and create a better community in that area. They wasted no time.

On Aug. 1, six days after the property sale was recorded at the Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder’s office, residents said Sheriff’s deputies delivered “termination of tenancy” notices to all the residents at the trailer park. The notices were made out to “John Doe/Jane Doe,” with one for every unit or space number at the park.

Rick MacArthur holds the eviction notice served to Rockwell Road residents in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Rick MacArthur holds the eviction notice served to Rockwell Road residents in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

For decades, the unsightly property, bordered by Alexander Valley vineyards to the south and Big Sulphur Creek and the Russian River to the north, has offered the nearly 30 residents a refuge from the crippling rents and housing costs that plague Sonoma County and the rest of the Bay Area.

Unlike the scenic vineyards of Alexander Valley, the lives of those who live in Gerdes Apartments and Trailer Court are hidden from view. You can’t see them from Highway 101 and you won’t find them profiled in the pages of Sonoma County tourist magazines.

Their lives in Sonoma County had for a long time been tenuous, dependent largely on one family’s ownership of the trailer park. But now they face the unforgiving hunger of Sonoma County’s housing crisis.

Some residents said Gerdes, the previous owner, was flexible and often let them shave portions off their rent in exchange for work at his wrecking yard. But those days are over. The new owners say they can’t afford such arrangements.

“$400 is not going to cover … I have to pay for water … I’m paying for garbage, and I don’t know what else I have to pay for,” Rebecca Clemmer told The Press Democrat.

Sunset on the Rockwell Road trailer park where residents received eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Sunset on the Rockwell Road trailer park where residents received eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Gerdes’ parcels

The trailer park is spread over four parcels — encompassing no more than two acres — of the 33 acres Gary Gerdes sold to the Clemmers in July.

A rusty basketball hoop sits in the middle of the parking lot. Tools, old furniture and broken appliances are strewn throughout. Several pets freely roam the property, receiving friendly greetings from the residents. They live in an array of aging RVs, trailers, fixed wooden structures and very old mobile homes that have been there so long they appear rooted in the gravel.

Numerous shade trees and shrubs offer respite from Cloverdale’s summer heat.

One of the residents being displaced is actually the sister of the former property owner, Gary Gerdes. Julene Gerdes said she was kept in the dark about the future of the property as much as her neighbors.

Julene Gerdes, on right, listens as Rockwell Road residents meet to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Julene Gerdes, on right, listens as Rockwell Road residents meet to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

“I’m just kind of winging it right now,” she said. “I didn’t think this was going to happen. We knew (Gary) was going to sell the place, but he didn’t tell us what was going to happen.”

Julene Gerdes said her family had owned the property since the 1920s and operated a lumber company there for several years before it was turned into an auto wrecking yard.

She said she’s not sure if or when she’ll come into any of the $1.5 million the Clemmers paid her brother.

“I have a motor home here that I got to move out,” she said. “I can’t move it. It costs money so I need some money to move it. I have to move it or I have to leave it. What’s going to happen then?”

Maldonado Lopez lives in a wooden building that occupies two spaces with four other men. The structure is two stories and has four bedrooms, for which he and his housemates pay $1,000.

Park resident Ernie Knight listens to concerns of Rockwell Road residents while meeting to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Park resident Ernie Knight listens to concerns of Rockwell Road residents while meeting to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Maldonado Lopez said when he worked for Gerdes he often removed auto parts from old vehicles or moved the car carcasses from one place to another. He’s not sure what he’s going to do if he’s forced to leave.

He’s not worked since Gerdes sold the place and left the area, Maldonado Lopez said. And he’s still waiting for his last month’s pay.

“It’s really hard for me to find work at my age,” he said. “Where are we going to go? It’s too expensive to live anywhere else.”

Gerdes could not be reached for comment for this story. Residents say he no longer lives in Sonoma County.

On a recent evening, many of the residents gathered to speak to Press Democrat reporters about their plight. Many made it clear they would be unable to afford market rents.

Letter of the law?

Median gross rent in Cloverdale from 2017 to 2021 was $1,250, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Local housing advocates said the move to uproot residents at 890 Rockwell Road is symptomatic of the housing affordability crisis that’s crept into even the most hidden corners of the county.

Karym Sanchez of the North Bay Organizing Project visited the residents last week to discuss their situation. Sanchez said his organization is trying to get Legal Aid of Sonoma County to weigh in and offer some assistance.

Karym Sanchez of the North Bay Organizing Project and Rockwell Road residents meet to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Karym Sanchez of the North Bay Organizing Project and Rockwell Road residents meet to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Sunny Noh, a supervising attorney of Legal Aid, said her group is currently reviewing the notices and that it’s too early to tell whether the Clemmers are following “the letter of the law.” Noh said in an email that Legal Aid has “concerns about the conditions of the park and how things are proceeding.”

She added that the hand-delivered and mailed notices sent to the residents appear to have been issued by Rebecca Clemmer, and that she hired the Sheriff's Office to serve the notices.

These types of notices are a precursor to evictions proceedings, which can later be enforced by the Sheriff’s Office.

Noh’s said her main concerns center on the tenants themselves, some of whom have lived there for more than 20 years, despite the property’s substandard conditions. The county’s “constricted housing market” present an uphill battle to secure housing, she said.

“The residents of this park highlight the vulnerability of low-income tenants and mobile homeowners in this County. We know that many are elderly and/or seriously disabled … It will be incredibly difficult for most, if not all, of these residents to give up their homes and this community, which appears to be quite tight knit and supportive of one another,” she said.

“There’s a pattern and cycle, particularly with the seniors in our community — they’re on the brink of eviction and or becoming homeless.” Jade Weymouth, executive director of La Familia Sana

Legal Aid is still determining whether the residents are covered under the state’s Tenant Protection Act.

Supervisor James Gore, whose fourth district encompasses much of northeast Sonoma County, acknowledged that these residents will likely be unable to withstand the “insatiable appetite“ of the local rental market. He said ”hidden places“ such as Gerdes Apartments and Trailer Court can be found all over the county, occupied by thousands.

Gore’s staff have reached out to the trailer park residents and local organizations to help find solutions.

“Our government and nonprofit service providers are there trying to identify housing options for folks,” he said. “Nobody knows how successful that will be … the programs that are offered don’t match the need.”

The homeless option

While the park’s residents are trying to figure out their next steps, the new owners, Rebecca and Curtis Clemmer, say they’re worried about the property’s neglected condition and possible liabilities it could present. During a phone interview, Rebecca Clemmer said she empathizes with the residents but now has a mortgage and has “to get the place cleaned up.”

“We don't know what the houses look like. We don't know what the conditions are on the inside,” she said. “So for our safety we need to evict them, fix them up so we don't get sued as new landlords.”

Rebecca said she and her husband have been in talks to purchase the property from Gerdes for the past four years and that residents often called to ask about negotiations.

“They had four years to find a place. They knew this day was coming,” she said.

Soul Cotton rests his head during a meeting of Rockwell Road residents to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Soul Cotton rests his head during a meeting of Rockwell Road residents to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

“They knew that new owners were coming in,” she said. “They had more than plenty of notice. Even 60 days is plenty of notice. I didn’t have to give them 60 days. These are trailers that are parked on the property … they can easily pick it up. There’s places for them.”

“There’s tents and everything. They can stay there. And I told them once we get the park cleaned up, they’re more than welcome to come back.” Rebecca Clemmer

Clemmer said she suggested to residents places where they can go, including interim housing such as the trailer encampment at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and the 90-bed emergency shelter site at the county administration complex.

“There’s tents and everything. They can stay there,” she said. “And I told them once we get the park cleaned up, they’re more than welcome to come back.”

Clemmer said she gave residents a letter on July 28 to let them know she and her husband would need to clean up the park. Clemmer said she and her husband tried to talk to residents in person the next day but “no one wanted to talk to us until I got them served.”

The residents said they found notices taped to their doors by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 1.

“It’s going to be a toss up whether feasibility or affordability wins out.” Elizabeth Peterson

Jade Weymouth, executive director of the Cloverdale-based nonprofit La Familia Sana, said immigrant families and older individuals often face evictions when owners upgrade their properties.

Weymouth said more attention needs to be on the economic circumstances and forces that put their housing at risk.

“There’s a pattern and cycle, particularly with the seniors in our community — they’re on the brink of eviction and or becoming homeless,” Weymouth said. “There’s been a lot of conversation about getting people off the street. There needs to be more conversation about how to keep people from becoming homeless in the first place.”

Weymouth added that the impact of evictions and the county’s ever-increasing cost of housing is tearing families and communities apart.

Adrian Cholula Gonzalez, his wife, Yasmin Lara, Rockwell Road residents, meet to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Adrian Cholula Gonzalez, his wife, Yasmin Lara, Rockwell Road residents, meet to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

“We have families leaving the county because they can’t find places to live,” she said. “We have kids being uprooted from their schools and their friends. We have seniors who have lived here for over 20 years who now are completely displaced and don’t have their own support system.”

“I’m trying to get into some low-income housing in Healdsburg and Windsor, but the problem is they’re not built yet.” Ernie Knight

Curtis Clemmer declined to comment on his attempt to clear the trailer park but defended his plans for the property. He said his purchase and plans for the site were an effort to bring much needed improvements to the neighborhood for other residents who live in that community.

“We’re trying to help the county clean up a yard that was in violation for years,” Clemmer said, referring to previous violations at the wrecking yard.

Sgt. Rob Dillion, a spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, said that since 2003, there have been 228 calls for service at the trailer park address. Since the start of 2022, there have been 14 calls for service, he added.

“I would consider that a lot,” he said.

A handful of residents have had numerous run-ins with the law: DUIs, battery, possession of drugs with intent to sell. However, court records indicate most of these offenses happened years before they resided in the trailer park.

Tenants

One of the trailer park’s oldest residents is Ernie Knight, whose hands shake as he walks with a cane, though he refuses a walker.

Originally from Lubbock, Texas, he’s lived in his blue and white mobile home for nearly 19 years. Previously occupied by a niece, his only local family member, he estimates the home has been on the property for nearly 40 years. He moved to Cloverdale in 1970.

“I been here for most of my life,” he said with a tinge of a Texas drawl.

Rockwell Road residents Ernie Knight, left and Soul Cotton wait to meet with other residents to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Rockwell Road residents Ernie Knight, left and Soul Cotton wait to meet with other residents to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Now 15 years retired from MGM Brakes, a brake manufacturer and distributor in Cloverdale, he wants to stay in the county.

“I’m trying to get into some low-income housing in Healdsburg and Windsor, but the problem is they’re not built yet,” he said. He pays about $400 for his space, plus a Pacific Gas & Electric bill of over $100 a month.

He has an application for a low-income complex in town, but he was told the wait list is about two to three years long.

“Everything is full,” he said.

He, like the rest of the residents, doesn’t have time for a yearslong wait list.

“Sixty days isn’t enough for anybody to get out of here,” he said.

Residents heard rumors of an impending sale years ago, but they weren’t sure when it would happen.

Rick MacArthur, Rockwell Road resident of 24 years, meets with other residents to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Rick MacArthur, Rockwell Road resident of 24 years, meets with other residents to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

“Almost until the day these people took over, we really didn't know it had been sold,” said Peterson, who found out about the sale on July 27 via text from someone close to Gerdes.

After Peterson’s husband died two years ago, living without his income made life harder and complicated the search for a new spot.

“It’s not just the spot you’re looking at. I mean, there’s other factors with the trailer … you have PG&E. You also have propane, because they're not natural gas. And then you have water, sewer, garbage, all that stuff. Prices change, everything is going up,” she said.

They live on a fixed disability income, and their primary medical providers are all in Sonoma County, with some “right here in town,” Peterson said.

She has lived on the property for nearly 12 years with her adult daughter, Kimberly, who suffered from a traumatic brain injury at age 9.

Since Peterson receives ongoing testing and she and her daughter see specialists who’ve spent years with them, they’d rather not change their medical providers.

Raised in the city of Sonoma, she’d like to stay in the county but finding a place to accommodate her 40-foot trailer also seems unlikely.

“It’s going to be a toss up whether feasibility or affordability wins out,” she said. She’s considering moving to Mendocino County with her son, but that’s a last resort decision.

“Me, I'm in a fifth-wheel, so yeah, I can pick it up and move it, but there are other people here who live here who can't do that. They can't even take their homes with them,” she said, referring to the long-occupied mobile homes that are simply too old to move and have seemingly fused into the ground.

Soul Cotton, left, and Rick MacArthur play a game of pool after Rockwell Road residents met to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Soul Cotton, left, and Rick MacArthur play a game of pool after Rockwell Road residents met to discuss eviction notices in Cloverdale, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

She, like many others, are saddened by the possibility of having to leave considering the connections they’ve fortified over the years.

“If anybody here needs something, there’s always someone here who will help,” Peterson said.

Others in the community also want to stay in the county, but their downturned faces and hunched shoulders say everything before their words: they’ll likely move further north to Lake or Mendocino counties. That is, if they can find an affordable apartment, a home to rent, or a space to park their trailer or mobile home.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

