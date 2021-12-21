RIO NIDO

Sandy Vitorelo said she’s seen it “a million times.” A new neighbor moves into Rio Nido, seduced by pleasant summer visits to these shady canyons. The transplant arrives buzzing with enthusiasm, certain this lovely, peculiar spot on the Russian River is where they were always meant to be.

“Then they experience that first winter,” Vitorelo said, sitting by the glow of a video fire in the living room of the house her grandfather and great-grandfather milled and built in 1947.

Ann Charleston has been living in the trees In Canyon Seven for 20 years and loves the knowing all her neighbors and the quiet in her home Rio Nido.

She clarified. If it’s a mild winter, like the one they got here four or five years, it’s fine. But if it’s a real Rio Nido winter, where standing water makes Westside Road and parts of Hwy. 116 impassible?

“Once they experience that,” Vitorelo said, “they’re outta here. And they could’ve been here for five years.”

Living in Rio Nido, it can safely be said, is not for everyone. And the pool of suitable candidates is never smaller than right now, when the shortest day of the year comes to one of the darkest terrains in Sonoma County.

Depending on the orientation of a Rio Nido house, morning light in December can be nothing more than a glorious, minutes-long burst of rays, and afternoon sun is a friend who has ghosted you.

When the damp comes to the North Bay, and the redwood canopy of the Russian River area grabs clouds from the sky and clutches them like babies, life here becomes a pitched battle against an ecosystem that seems intent on reclaiming the upper hand. Roofs grow pelts of moss, and untreated exterior walls become slick with green-black muck. Ferns and succulents bloom so aggressively from balconies, it’s hard to tell if they are sprouting from pots or straight out of the deck boards.

“Rot and mold are constant issues, at least in the wintertime.”

A woman named Randie, who spoke to a Press Democrat reporter and photographer from her doorway on Dec. 13 (she asked that we not use her last name), keeps two rain gauges on her deck to chronicle the mighty precipitation of her microclimate. “And nobody believes me,” she said. “That’s why I have two of ’em.”

Randie, who didn't want to use her last name, says she suffers from SAD, seasonal affected disorder, in the dark winter months in her Rio Nido canyon home.

The day before, the gauges had caught 4½ inches of rain. During the atmospheric mega-river in October, Randie said, she got more than 20 inches in 36 hours.

“Rot and mold are constant issues, at least in the wintertime,” observed Jeff Widener, who lives just up the road from Randie.

He parks motorcycles outside the house owned by his son there, and said the rainy-season rust is a real problem. Ben Tacla, who has tended bar at the Rainbow Cattle Company for 13 years and has lived in his Rio Nido home for six, one-upped Widener.

“I lost a car once,” Tacla said. “Mold took over the interior when I first got here.”

Living spaces are similarly at risk.

Bartender Ben Tacla chats with neighbors as he walks his dog near his home In Canyon Seven in Rio Nido. Tacla loves living in the trees and knowing most of the people in his small community.

“Bathrobes hanging in the closet? No,” said Joe Vitorelo, Sandy’s husband. “It can’t be up against the sheetrock.”

Before they moved here full-time, the Vitorelos mostly came to Rio Nido for summer vacations — as Sandy has been doing her entire life. Offseason visits, the couple discovered, could be … interesting.

“If we came up in the wintertime, this place was soaking wet,” Joe said. “Literally, the drapes, the sheets. The windows would just be soaking.”

Rio Nidans have developed an arsenal of tools to fight back. If they don’t have central heating, they turn to pellet stoves or, as a last resort, electric space heaters. Several people said dehumidifiers are indispensable.

Marie Loveland says she can't take it anymore and is moving out of her canyon home in Rio Nido after 17 years there.

But not everyone has those resources. There are plenty of cabins in Rio Nido that lack basic defenses like insulation.