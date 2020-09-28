Where to evacuate from Sonoma County fires

Evacuation areas at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, the Santa Rosa Veterans Building and Petaluma Veterans Building are at capacity.

Those leaving their homes are asked to head to Sonoma Raceway, a Place to Play in west Santa Rosa or the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The Petaluma Veterans Building quickly reached its reduced, 100-person capacity in the early hours Monday morning, with ongoing pandemic restrictions for social distancing limiting the number of Glass fire evacuees that can be safely sheltered.

The building can typically house as many as 450 people, according to county officials. Many sat in their cars in the adjacent parking lots since there was no space inside, or because they had pets.

County staff were at the entrance performing brief health checks, including temperature readings, to ensure no one was showing any symptoms before letting them in.

The Red Cross, which has been stretched thin supporting wildfire events throughout California and the West Coast, had not yet arrived to provide shelter support.

However, food and supplies were slowly trickling in from other sources.

