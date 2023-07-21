The Redwood Empire Food Bank is offer free lunches to children under the age of 18 this summer.

The meals, provided Monday through Friday through a partnership with Santa Rosa City Schools under the statewide Summer Food Service Program, are available at 22 sites across the county.

Food bank officials estimate they’ll serve about 30,000 meals by summer’s end.

For more information, go to refb.org/summer-lunch-2023 or call 2-1-1-

Here is where to find free meals:

Cloverdale

Cloverdale Regional Library: 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 4

Cotati

Cotati Community Center: 216 E. School St.

noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug 11

Healdsburg

Healdsburg Library: 139 Piper St.

noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 4

Larkfield

Lavell Village Apartments: 165 Lavell Village Circle

12:30-1 p.m. through Aug. 4

Petaluma

Petaluma Library: 100 Fairgrounds Drive

noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 4

Rohnert Park

Rohnert Park: Cotati Library: 6520 Lynne Conde Way

noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 4

Santa Rosa

Apple Valley: 2824-A Apple Valley Lane

12:30-1 p.m. through Aug. 4

Bayer Farm: 1550 West Ave.

noon-1 p.m. through Aug. 4

Meadow View Elementary: 2665 Dutton Meadow

Breakfast 8:30-9 a.m.; Lunch noon-12:30 p.m. through July 27

Monte Vista: 1421 Range Ave.

12:30-1 p.m. through Aug. 4

Northwest Santa Rosa Library: 150 Coddingtown Center

noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 4

Panas Place: 2489 Old Stony Point Road

12:30-1 p.m. through Aug. 4

Sebastopol

Sebastopol Regional Library: 7140 Bodega Ave.

12:15-12:45 p.m. through Aug. 4

Sonoma

Flowery Elementary: 17600 Sonoma Highway

12:30-12:45 p.m. through Aug. 4

Maxwell Club House Boys & Girls Club: 100 W. Verano Ave.

Breakfast 8:30-9 a.m; Lunch 12:15-12:45 p.m. through Aug. 4

Sonoma Valley Regional Library: 755 W. Napa St.

12:15-12:45 p.m. through Aug. 4

Vivo at El Verano: 18606 Riverside Drive

noon-1 p.m. through Aug. 4

Food donations can be made directly to the Redwood Empire Food Bank at 3990 Brickway Blvd. in Santa Rosa Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.