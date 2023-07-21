Where to find free summer lunches for children in Sonoma County 2023
The Redwood Empire Food Bank is offer free lunches to children under the age of 18 this summer.
The meals, provided Monday through Friday through a partnership with Santa Rosa City Schools under the statewide Summer Food Service Program, are available at 22 sites across the county.
Food bank officials estimate they’ll serve about 30,000 meals by summer’s end.
For more information, go to refb.org/summer-lunch-2023 or call 2-1-1-
Here is where to find free meals:
Cloverdale
Cloverdale Regional Library: 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 4
Cotati
Cotati Community Center: 216 E. School St.
noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug 11
Healdsburg
Healdsburg Library: 139 Piper St.
noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 4
Larkfield
Lavell Village Apartments: 165 Lavell Village Circle
12:30-1 p.m. through Aug. 4
Petaluma
Petaluma Library: 100 Fairgrounds Drive
noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 4
Rohnert Park
Rohnert Park: Cotati Library: 6520 Lynne Conde Way
noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 4
Santa Rosa
Apple Valley: 2824-A Apple Valley Lane
12:30-1 p.m. through Aug. 4
Bayer Farm: 1550 West Ave.
noon-1 p.m. through Aug. 4
Meadow View Elementary: 2665 Dutton Meadow
Breakfast 8:30-9 a.m.; Lunch noon-12:30 p.m. through July 27
Monte Vista: 1421 Range Ave.
12:30-1 p.m. through Aug. 4
Northwest Santa Rosa Library: 150 Coddingtown Center
noon-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 4
Panas Place: 2489 Old Stony Point Road
12:30-1 p.m. through Aug. 4
Sebastopol
Sebastopol Regional Library: 7140 Bodega Ave.
12:15-12:45 p.m. through Aug. 4
Sonoma
Flowery Elementary: 17600 Sonoma Highway
12:30-12:45 p.m. through Aug. 4
Maxwell Club House Boys & Girls Club: 100 W. Verano Ave.
Breakfast 8:30-9 a.m; Lunch 12:15-12:45 p.m. through Aug. 4
Sonoma Valley Regional Library: 755 W. Napa St.
12:15-12:45 p.m. through Aug. 4
Vivo at El Verano: 18606 Riverside Drive
noon-1 p.m. through Aug. 4
Food donations can be made directly to the Redwood Empire Food Bank at 3990 Brickway Blvd. in Santa Rosa Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
