Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Sonoma County

If you are seeking COVID-19 testing in Sonoma County, we’ve compiled several options that depend on your location, symptoms and health care provider.

The viral tests indicate whether you currently have an infection and help public health officials track the coronavirus’ transmission rate.

Because of an increased demand for testing, residents have reported delays in scheduling appointments and receiving results. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on how to care for yourself and others, whether you test positive or negative.

Coronavirus-related questions also can be directed to Sonoma County’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604.

The State of California and OptumServe are offering free testing to the general public by appointment only in Petaluma and Santa Rosa. The testing is billed to residents’ insurance providers, but those without insurance can receive a test without any out-of-pocket costs. Fill out the patient survey at lhi.care/covidtesting to find a location and schedule an appointment. For more information, call 888-634-1123.

Sonoma County is offering drive-through testing for those who live or work in Sonoma Valley at Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive in Sonoma. Testing is held every Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 707-935-8005 or visit socoemergency.org.

Drive-through testing also is available at Sonoma Valley Hospital, 347 Andrieux St. in Sonoma, for those who live or work in Sonoma Valley. Testing is held Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 707-935-8005 or visit socoemergency.org.

Sutter Health has testing available at its urgent care center at 3883 Airway Drive in Santa Rosa. Before being tested, call the COVID-19 advice hotline at 866-961-2889 or make an appointment with your doctor for a video consultation. For more information, visit sutterhealth.org or call the advice hotline.

West County Health Centers is offering coronavirus testing to current patients who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Screening appointments before testing can be scheduled by calling the health center at 707-824-3391. For more information, visit wchealth.org.

Kaiser Permanente members can take an assessment online to see if coronavirus testing is deemed necessary. A referral and appointment is needed before a patient can be tested. Call 1-866-454-8855 or visit healthy.kaiserpermanente.org to fill out the COVID-19 assessment.