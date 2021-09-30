Where to go, what to know about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in Sonoma County

A third COVID-19 vaccine now is available to about 135,000 Sonoma County residents, but there are a few things to know before walking into a local clinic or pharmacy to receive the shot.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for a booster shot, residents must have received their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose is not yet available to those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Residents also must either be:

Age 65 and older and residents in long-term care sites

Age 18-64 with underlying medical conditions

Have an occupation that increases the risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission, such as healthcare workers and first responders.

Where are they available?

The best way to make an appointment for a third Pfizer dose is either calling your healthcare provider or visiting myturn.ca.gov.

The majority of vaccination clinics operated by community health centers countywide are not yet providing booster shots, according to county officials. Instead clinics are prioritizing first and second doses for residents who are not yet fully vaccinated.

There are two exceptions, though. Both the Roseland Community Center and Fox Home Health clinics are accepting walk-ins for all doses, including booster shots.

To contact the Roseland Community Center, call 707-791-6017. To reach Fox Home Health, call 707-573-0223 or visit foxhomehealth.com/covid19-services.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Sonoma County, visit bit.ly/3D3BFjY.

If you need to schedule your first dose, find out where to get one in Sonoma County at bit.ly/2ZCflPK.