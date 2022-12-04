A piece of street art that just appeared on a building in Windsor was allegedly created by artist Banksy, though it hasn’t been authenticated.

So, who is Banksy? There’s plenty of speculation, but his identity has never been confirmed.

What is known is how popular and ubiquitous his work has become. Banksy’s street art is completed using stencils and spray paint cans, air brushes and rollers, and are essentially anonymous graffiti, appearing on buildings in public spaces around the world. His street art first gained recognition in the early 1990s in Bristol, England. His pieces fetch millions of dollars and often depict political and social themes.

Adding to the artist’s allure is the mystery surrounding his identity, the sudden surprise of his art debuting on a random street corner and his antics.

In 2018, an original Banksy print had just been sold for $1.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction in London when it was astonishingly sent through a paper shredder in front of the audience. Unbeknownst to anyone, the art was rigged to do just that. It became a new, partially shredded piece, which then sold for $25.4 million.

Arguably Banksy’s most recognizable piece is 2002’s “Girl With Balloon,” which shows a silhouetted girl losing her red, heart-shaped balloon — the reverse image of which just appeared on a building in Windsor.

Bansky’s art is not without criticism, as some have called it “simple vandalism,” as was the case of a spokesperson for British anti-litter advocacy group Keep Britain Tidy.

Still, official works by the infamous artist — which can only by authenticated by Pest Control, Banksy’s “handling service” — are highly sought after.

Such was the case Saturday when authorities in Ukraine, according to news reports, arrested a group of people who allegedly tried to steal a Banksy mural from the wall of a building damaged by Russian shelling.

