Why California is diverging from the CDC on masks in schools

The California Department of Public Health said Friday children will be required to wear masks in school despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing new guidelines saying face coverings aren't necessary if certain precautions are taken.

This isn't the first time the state hasn't aligned directly with the federal government. When the CDC relaxed its masking guidelines in May to allow vaccinated individuals to generally skip masking in most situations, the Golden State waited a month to adopt the guidelines.

California's decision around schools comes as districts across the state prepare to open next month for full-time learning and the state continues to encourage residents, including kids as young as 12 years old, to get vaccinated.

The CDC relaxed COVID-19 masking guidelines Friday, stating that children who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear face coverings in schools but they should continue to socially distance with desks at least 3 feet apart in classrooms.

"When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking," the CDC said in its new guidelines.

California followed the announcement with a statement saying it is following the CDC recommendation by safely opening for in-person instruction in the fall by prioritizing masking and a robust testing program, while not recommending physical barriers to encourage physical distancing as this would hinder in-person instruction.

"We applaud the CDC's commitment to ensuring that schools are fully, safely opened for in-person instruction. Given California's science-based approach and the fact that the state's school facilities can't accommodate physical distancing, we will align with the CDC by implementing multiple layers of mitigation strategies, including continued masking and robust testing capacity," said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. "Masking is a simple and effective intervention that does not interfere with offering full in-person instruction. At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated — treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment."