Owens fire slows near Point Arena, evacuations to last overnight

A 30-acre fire near Point Arena has slowed but mandatory evacuations are expected to last overnight in an area along Highway 1, about 50 miles north of Bodega Bay.

The Owens fire is burning near the intersection of Bill Owens Road, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported just after 4 p.m.

As of 6:45 p.m., the fire was 5% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Sheriff’s Office announced around 8 p.m. that forward progression had stopped but evacuations would not be lifted.

Mandatory evacuations are in place along Bill Owens and Schooner Gulch roads. Residents are advised to evacuate east to Ten Mile Cutoff Road.

The evacuation area stretches just under 3 miles east of the shore. Google satellite footage shows numerous homes scattered throughout the area.

Bill Owens and Schooner Gulch are parallel to each other and both intersect with Highway 1. A one-mile stretch of the coastal road is closed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office has advised the public to avoid the area.

Satellites from the National Weather Service’s Eureka office show smoke moving south above the Pacific Ocean.

“It’s kind of faint at this point, but you can see it,” said Matthew Kidwell, a meteorologist with the Eureka office.

He did not rule out smoke making its way to Bodega Bay.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office advised smoke had entered the region and urged residents not to dial 911 unless they saw flames.

Area winds are moving southeast with gusts as strong as 24 mph. Temperatures are in the 50s with humidity nearing 80%.

Weather conditions are in the firefighters' favor, Kidwell said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.6601006144165&lat=38.87355210564151&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.