Wildfire breaks out near Boonville
Firefighters are responding to a wildfire that was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Boonville area, Mendocino County officials said.
Called the Meadow Fire, the blaze is burning at a moderate rate of spread on an estimated 20 acres of land in the area of Black Oak Ridge and Lone Tree Ridge roads, Cal Fire officials said at about 1:45 p.m.
The fire was reported at 12:25 p.m. There is one building in the remote area, officials said.
No evacuations have been ordered, but the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office warned people to avoid the area in announcements on social media and Nixle at about 12:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, according to Cal Fire.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
