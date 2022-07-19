Wildfire breaks out near Boonville

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire that was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Boonville area, Mendocino County officials said.

Called the Meadow Fire, the blaze is burning at a moderate rate of spread on an estimated 20 acres of land in the area of Black Oak Ridge and Lone Tree Ridge roads, Cal Fire officials said at about 1:45 p.m.

The fire was reported at 12:25 p.m. There is one building in the remote area, officials said.

#MeadowFire Initial Report: ~10 acres, moderate rate of spread, 1 structure in the area, grass into timber, additional aircraft ordered. Location: Boonville, Peachland Rd x Lone Tree Ridge, Mendocino County, CA. #CALFIREMEU #ReadyForWildfire pic.twitter.com/igGE73FvhL — CAL FIRE Mendocino (@CALFIRE_MEU) July 19, 2022

No evacuations have been ordered, but the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office warned people to avoid the area in announcements on social media and Nixle at about 12:30 p.m.

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Boonville area, near Peachland Rd & Lone Tree Ridge Rd, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) July 19, 2022

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, according to Cal Fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.