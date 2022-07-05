Police: Windsor fireworks spectator injured by 'celebratory gunfire’

A spectator at Windsor’s Sunday night fireworks show was injured by a bullet that somebody shot into the sky, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. at Keiser Park, where people were gathered for the town-sponsored fireworks show celebrating Fourth of July, according to a Windsor Police Department news release.

The female victim was hugging a family member when she felt pain in her left arm and noticed she was bleeding through her long-sleeve shirt, according to police.

She rushed to a first aid tent, where a paramedic found a bullet inside her sleeve, and was taken to a hospital.

The bullet came from “celebratory gunfire,” police said.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 707-565-2185.

No other details were immediately available.

