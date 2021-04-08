Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli accused of sexual assault

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can contact:

Four women have accused Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexually assaulting them, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday.

The allegations, which span a 16-year period dating back to the beginning of the 38-year-old vintner’s political career, sparked immediate calls for Foppoli to step down as mayor of Sonoma County’s fourth-largest city. By Thursday afternoon, that roster included all five county supervisors, at least one Windsor council member and a growing number of state legislators and city officials.

“Given the severity and specificity of the allegations against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli there’s only one option — he needs to resign immediately. Mr. Foppoli has caused tremendous pain and trauma with his appalling and disgusting behavior,” state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said Thursday on Twitter.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is exploring whether it has any jurisdiction over the allegations, Sheriff Mark Essick said Thursday.

“The allegations are troubling. We need more information before we can take action. We’re looking to establish whether or not we have jurisdiction over the case,” Essick said in an interview.

The Town of Windsor referred the “shocking and horrible allegations” to the Windsor Police Department for investigation and is evaluating both its duties and its options, according to a statement issued from the office of Town Manager Ken MacNab.

“The conduct described in the article published by the San Francisco Chronicle is not acceptable nor does it reflect the values or standards we hold ourselves to as a community,” the statement read. “We ask for the community’s trust that the allegations are being taken seriously and that appropriate actions will be taken in response.”

Foppoli could not be reached immediately for comment by The Press Democrat. His attorney, Bethany Kristovich of Los Angeles, said Thursday she was not authorized to issue a statement on his behalf.

Kristovich told the Chronicle on Wednesday that Foppoli “categorically denies having engaged in any of the abuses described.”

The first alleged assault occurred in 2003. An 18-year-old volunteer on Foppoli’s campaign for state Assembly said he pressured her to drink alcohol for the first time and raped her twice at a house party, the Chronicle reported.

The second allegedly occurred in 2006. A woman who met Foppoli at a dance class said Foppoli attempted to have sex with her, despite her objections, after drinking at a nightclub, the newspaper reported. She locked herself in a bathroom to protect herself.

The third alleged assault occurred in 2012. A woman who encountered Foppoli at an Active 20-30 civic club meeting in Reno said he engaged in oral copulation with her while she was nearly unconscious and too drunk to consent, the newspaper reported.

The fourth allegedly occurred in 2019, when a winery intern said Foppoli forcibly kissed and groped her despite her objections.

The newspaper also reported that a person who had rented the guesthouse at his winery, Christopher Creek Winery, alleged Foppoli invited himself to dinner in 2013 and later tried to remove a guest’s bathing suit. The person notified the Town of Windsor about the incident in 2017, alleging Foppoli had a “predatory nature” and had engaged in “abuse of power,” according to emails obtained by the Chronicle through the California Public Records Act.

None of the women who spoke to the Chronicle notified police or pursued legal action after the alleged encounters with Foppoli, saying they were ashamed and wanted to put the incidents in the past.

Foppoli declined a request for an interview, the newspaper reported. His attorney did not address the details of the women’s accounts in her emailed statement.

“Sexual assault and sexual misconduct are very serious issues, and Mr. Foppoli takes these allegations very seriously,” Kristovich told the Chronicle. “He has a long history of supporting women in his business, personal, and political lives, and the accusation that he has engaged in any of these misdeeds is deeply troubling. Mr. Foppoli prides himself on working to improve life for all of his constituents, and he will continue to maintain the fundamental value of treating everyone with respect.”

A growing chorus of Sonoma County political leaders joined McGuire in calling on Foppoli to resign Thursday morning.

Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, urged Foppoli to step down and said his appointment to represent the county on the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, approved Tuesday by supervisors, should be rescinded. She said she regretted her vote to endorse Foppoli and advance his appointment to bridge district board of directors.