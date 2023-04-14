Windsor Middle School ends lockdown after law enforcement sweep of campus

Parents on Friday were allowed to pick up their children at Windsor Middle School following an unfounded report of a person with a gun near the campus.

Sonoma County sheriff’s investigators went to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. after receiving a report of someone with a gun on Brooks Road.

The incident forced a lockdown of the middle school. Students and staff at Brooks Elementary School to the west were ordered to shelter in place due to their proximity to the middle school.

Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Dillion, a department spokesperson, said several people in the area were interviewed but no gun was found.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department Captain Shawn Murphy updates concerned parents on the lockdown situation at Windsor Middle School after an individual was reportedly seen with a firearm in the area. pic.twitter.com/c4zsfCqS9T — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) April 14, 2023

About an hour after the call came in, officials ruled the security concern was a false alarm and the report unfounded, Dillion said.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 11 a.m., Windsor Unified School District officials announced in a Facebook post.

Classes resumed but children were released to their parents at their discretion.

“Parents wishing to pick up their students may do so, but it is not required or recommended. The school Day will continue as normal,” school officials said in the Facebook post.

The school district said it would dispatch social emotional counselors to assist staff and students.

The first students were released to parents by about 11 a.m. after authorities determined there was no threat.

District Superintendent Jeremy Decker said most students remained at school for the day.

Police went door to door on campus and, as of 12:15 p.m., all appeared to be clear.

“This is always stressful to go through and I’m glad it was a false alarm,” Decker said.

Windsor contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for services and the school district Facebook post indicated the agency incorrectly advised parents to pick up their children when that was only optional.

Decker said he wants to improve communication with the Sheriff’s Office to ensure accurate information is shared during similar incidents.

Students are being released after law enforcement determined there is no threat at the school. No threat has been confirmed. — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) April 14, 2023

