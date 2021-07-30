Windsor police officer gives shoes to homeless man

A Windsor police officer is being praised on social media for giving shoes to a man who is homeless.

A photograph of the officer helping the man first was posted Thursday to the Sonoma County Scanner Updates Facebook page. The post assumed the officer had bought the man lunch.

“Here’s an act of kindness caught on camera that happened at approximately 1200hrs,” the post read.

The Windsor Police Department then shared the photo to its Facebook page and shared the photo’s backstory. When the deputy met the man, he noticed he only had one shoe, according to the post.

“The Deputy gave the man a pair of shoes so he wouldn't be shoeless as he walked on the hot summer pavement,” the post read. “A true random act of kindness, from one human to another.”

Several Facebook users thanked the officer for assisting the man.

“Thank you for taking care of him and getting the shoes,” Carol Brownlee wrote. “You are very well appreciated for all you do ! Stay safe out there.”

“One of the best Officers/Deputies our community has,” Gus Arredondo added. “Keep up the awesome work!!!”