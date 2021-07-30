Subscribe

Windsor police officer gives shoes to homeless man

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 30, 2021, 1:48PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Windsor police officer is being praised on social media for giving shoes to a man who is homeless.

A photograph of the officer helping the man first was posted Thursday to the Sonoma County Scanner Updates Facebook page. The post assumed the officer had bought the man lunch.

“Here’s an act of kindness caught on camera that happened at approximately 1200hrs,” the post read.

The Windsor Police Department then shared the photo to its Facebook page and shared the photo’s backstory. When the deputy met the man, he noticed he only had one shoe, according to the post.

“The Deputy gave the man a pair of shoes so he wouldn't be shoeless as he walked on the hot summer pavement,” the post read. “A true random act of kindness, from one human to another.”

Several Facebook users thanked the officer for assisting the man.

“Thank you for taking care of him and getting the shoes,” Carol Brownlee wrote. “You are very well appreciated for all you do ! Stay safe out there.”

“One of the best Officers/Deputies our community has,” Gus Arredondo added. “Keep up the awesome work!!!”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette