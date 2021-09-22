Windsor police: Reckless driving suspect arrested after grabbing deputy’s groin

A 51-year-old woman suspected of driving through Windsor at more than 90 mph on Tuesday was arrested after she grabbed a deputy’s groin while he detained her, authorities said.

Windsor deputies began looking for the woman around 12:40 p.m. after a 911 caller reported she was causing a disturbance at Starbucks on Old Redwood Highway, the Windsor Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The woman left the coffee shop in a black Dodge Charger before deputies arrived and sped through the city, the department said.

Deputies caught up to the woman on Vinecrest Road east of Hembree Lane and pulled her over. She was arrested after she refused to get out of the vehicle, the department said.

“When she was handcuffed, she reached back and grabbed one of the officer’s groin area,“ said Sgt. Dylan Fong.

The deputy was not injured, according to Fong.

The woman, Cecilie Lathrop of Geyserville, was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer and reckless driving, both misdemeanor charges. She also had an outstanding arrest warrant for battery, according to the police department.

Lathrop was released on a citation at Sonoma County Jail, according to Fong.

The cause for Lathrop’s action was unclear. She was not suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

