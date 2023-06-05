A 16-year-old Windsor boy was arrested last week on suspicion of felony assault after punching another teenager who was then hospitalized Memorial Day weekend, police said.

Santa Rosa police responded to a call at 11:48 p.m. May 28 that reported someone had fallen, hit their head and was potentially unconscious near the Bennett Valley Golf Course off Yulupa Avenue, Lt. Chris Mahurin said Monday.

A responding officer saw a group of high school students in Galvin Community Park. Several of them were drunk, Mahurin said.

The officer spoke with the group and identified some of the kids had been in a “small fight” but was unable to determine if a crime occurred. One of the kids ― a 17-year-old Geyserville boy ― was sent to the hospital for an injury and intoxication.

The 17-year-old contacted the officer the next morning and told police the 16-year-old had punched him, Mahurin said.

Santa Rosa police investigated the situation and arrested the 16-year-old Thursday. He was booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall.

Both boys are students at Windsor High School, according to school officials.

