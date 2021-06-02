Windsor Town Council will move to replace Dominic Foppoli tonight

The Windsor Town Council will move to fill the mayor’s seat vacated by Dominic Foppoli tonight, convening to accept the disgraced former mayor’s resignation and decide how best to restructure the council in his wake.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is the first to bring the councilmembers together in person since the pandemic began. The physical meeting is not open to members of the public but the proceedings will be livestreamed.

The council plans to formally accept Foppoli’s resignation letter, which the former mayor submitted May 24 after 46 days of defying widespread calls for his resignation in the wake of a series of allegations of sexual assault, abuse and misconduct.

Next, the council will choose whether to appoint a new mayor or hold a special election for the at-large seat, an option that would result in the town’s second special election of the year.

The council can choose to appoint a new mayor from the general public, but it appears more likely to advance an appointee from within its own ranks.

The incumbents include council veterans Sam Salmon and Deb Fudge, newcomer Rosa Reynoza and Esther Lemus, who herself has accused Foppoli of sexual crimes.

If one of those elected officials becomes mayor, the council will then need to fill the vacated council seat.

If the group chooses to fill a council vacancy by appointment, it could open up an application process to the general public or appoint one of the runners up in the May special election.

Foppoli announced he would step down May 21 and officially did so on May 24, after detectives in Palm Beach, Florida opened an investigation into an allegation of sexual battery brought by former reality television personality Farrah Abraham. She is the ninth woman to publicly accuse Foppoli of assault, battery, rape or sexual misconduct.

Town officials have voiced hope that they can now move on from the Foppoli scandal, even as law enforcement investigations into the allegations play out in Sonoma County and Palm Beach.

The California Fair Political Practices Commission also is weighing its own investigation into an anonymous complaint about both Foppoli’s campaign spending and fundraising.

How to watch To watch the meeting via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/97899623525#success To watch a livestream of the meeting, visit https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos

Check back for updates as the Windsor Town Council meeting unfolds.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88