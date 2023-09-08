Wine mogul, entrepreneur Bill Foley buys majority stake of Forestville’s Farmhouse Inn

Bill Foley’s empire of Wine Country holdings continues to expand.

Foley Entertainment Group, established by the businessman and Sonoma Valley vintner, announced Friday that it had purchased a majority stake in Farmhouse Inn, the upscale resort on River Road in Forestville.

That 10-acre property, best known for its highly regarded restaurant, has been owned since 2001 by Catherine and Joe Bartolomei, siblings and fifth-generation farmers who will retain partial ownership, and “continue to be active in the property’s future,” according to a Foley Entertainment Group release.

“Joe and I are super-excited about it,” said Catherine in a brief interview Friday morning. “We’ve been independent for 22 years. We’ve got growth plans, we’ve got things we want to do, the Foley family’s just a beautiful fit.”

Foley, owner of the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, owns nine wineries in Sonoma County, along with several businesses in Healdsburg: the Hotel Les Mars and its restaurant, Chalkboard, along with the recently opened Goodnight’s Prime Steak + Spirits.

“We are excited for this incredible new synergy between two well-rooted Sonoma County families, joined by a common vision to enhance an award-winning brand synonymous with luxury and authenticity,” Foley said in the release. The Bartolomei’s local heritage “deeply resonates with us. This is more than a business venture; it’s a family partnership founded on shared values and a celebration of the exciting future that lies ahead.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.