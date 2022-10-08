Subscribe

Woman arrested on DUI charges in Petaluma after backing into store, police say

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 8, 2022, 2:22PM
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Friday night after she apparently backed her vehicle into Adobe Beverage and Deli in the 1400 block of Casa Grande Road in Petaluma.

In a Nixle alert sent Saturday, Petaluma police said the collision caused “significant damage” to the business. The driver, Alana Wiltshire, “displayed objective signs of alcohol impairment and was placed under arrest.

No information was given about the woman’s age or place of residence.

Motorists caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

