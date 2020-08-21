Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Sebastopol

A woman was fatally shot Thursday evening in Sebastopol, police said.

At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of gun shots in the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Avenue North.

Upon arrival, police found a woman, Cynthia Marie Janssen, with a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to Memorial Hospital Santa Rosa, where she later died.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident. Police were withholding the suspect’s name and other identifying information pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian