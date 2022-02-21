Woman dies, 4 others injured in head-on crash near Mendocino Coast

A 63-year-old woman was killed and four other people were injured in a head-on crash over the weekend near the Mendocino Coast, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Albion Ridge Road west of Road H, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man driving east in a 2010 Toyota Rav4 crossed “for unknown reasons” over solid double yellow lines into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2020 Honda Accord, the CHP said in a news release.

The man driving the Toyota, a 24-year-old Albion resident, had minor injuries. He was not taken to a hospital, the CHP said.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old Martinez man, was taken to Mendocino Coast District Hospital with moderate injuries, according to the CHP.

The woman who was killed was a passenger in his car. She was an Albion resident.

The two other passengers in the Honda had major injuries, the CHP said.

One of them, a 28-year-old Martinez man, was taken to Mendocino Coast District Hospital. The other, a 66-year-old Albion woman, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The CHP said everybody involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash but did not believe intoxicated driving was a factor, the CHP said.

Albion Ridge Road was closed for about three hours following the crash.

